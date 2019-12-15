Power Rangers reboot in works with The End of the F***ing World creator

Paramount Pictures and Entwistle is in early talks to develop a new take on Power Rangers reboot. Paramount Pictures and Entwistle is in early talks to develop a new take on Power Rangers reboot.

Power Rangers is getting another reboot, with Jonathan Entwistle, the man behind Netflix series The End of the F***ing World.

The project is set up at Paramount Pictures and Entwistle is in early talks to develop a new take on the film for the studio, reported Variety.

Power Rangers was a popular ’90s TV series which chronicled the adventures of five high school students who must save the planet from alien destruction. The Fox Kids show later spawned a 1995 movie.

In 2017, Lionsgate backed a 2017 feature reboot the title, giving the series a more young adult turn.

But the film was declared a box office debacle grossing only USD 142 million worldwide on a budget of around USD 100 million. Simultaneously, plans were scrapped for a sequel and the rights were taken back on the market.

Paramount recently acquired the rights and tapped Patrick Burleigh to write the script.

