Monday, March 01, 2021
Golden Globes 2021: Chadwick Boseman’s partner gives a stirring speech after accepting award on his behalf

Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 at the age of 43 following a four year-long private battle with colon cancer, won the award in the best performance by an actor in a motion picture category.

March 1, 2021 12:34:35 pm
Chadwick BosemanChadwick Boseman's wife, Simone Ledward, accepted the Golden Globe award on his behalf in a Zoom call. (Photo: Twitter/chadwickboseman)

Chadwick Boseman was posthumously honoured with a Golden Globe for his performance as the strong-willed trumpet player Levee in the musical period drama Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, the actor’s swansong. His wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, accepted the award on his behalf as she fought back tears.

“He (Chadwick) would thank god, he would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices. He would thank his incredible team, on and off set. He would say something beautiful, something inspiring. Something that would amplify that voice inside all of us that tells you, you can (do it), that helps you to keep going. And I don’t have his words. And honey, you keep them coming,” the Black Panther star’s partner concluded her winning speech on a solemn note.

Boseman, who died in August at the age of 43 following a four year-long private battle with colon cancer, won the award in the best performance by an actor in a motion picture category. It’s the first Golden Globe win for Boseman, who achieved global stardom as King T’Challa of fictitious African country Wakanda aka superhero Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Much before 2018’s Black Panther, the actor had made a name for himself by playing iconic black historical figures like baseball star Jackie Robinson in 42, singer-songwriter James Brown in Get on Up and the first African-American Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in Marshall.

Gary Oldman for Mank, Riz Ahmed for The Sound of Metal, Anthony Hopkins for The Father, and Tahar Rahim for The Mauritanian were the other nominees in the category.

(With inputs from PTI)

