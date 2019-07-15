Pooja Batra: Nawab Shah and I exchanged vows in Delhi

Pooja Batra has confirmed her marriage to actor Nawab Shah. Rumour mills were abuzz that the couple have tied the knot after they shared several photos on social media.

While speaking to Bombay Times, Pooja, who is known for films like Virasat and Haseena Maan Jayegi, said, “Yes, we are married. Nawab and I exchanged vows in Delhi, with only our families in attendance. Our loved ones kept asking us why we were delaying it (the marriage). I was simply going with the flow, but then I realised that he is the man I want to spend the rest of my life with, and there is no point in delaying it any further.”

She added, “So, here we are. We had an Arya Samaj wedding, and we will register our marriage this week.”

Pooja, who was last seen on the big screen in 2017’s Mirror Game, says she has always respected and liked Nawab Shah. “A part of me wanted to see if there could be something beyond friendship between us. We share emotional and intellectual compatibility, and we don’t have to explain too much to each other. I like the fact that he is a family person,” the actor told Bombay Times.

Pooja Batra was earlier married to orthopaedic surgeon Dr Sonu S. Ahluwalia. She filed for divorce in January 2011 due to irreconcilable differences.