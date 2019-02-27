Pokémon Detective Pikachu trailer: Ryan Reynolds fits into this role like a glove

The second trailer of Pokémon Detective Pikachu is out and it further proves that Ryan Reynolds is indeed the best choice to voice the lead character.

Ryan Reynolds voices Pikachu who is suffering from a case of amnesia but all he has is the address of Harry Goodman and so he goes looking for him. Pikachu is addicted to caffeine. Pikachu’s journey in the film revolves around finding answers until he finds Harry. He meets Harry’s son and together they embark on this investigative yet humourous journey.

Watch the trailer of Pokémon Detective Pikachu here:

Justice Smith plays Tim. The film also stars Kathryn Newton, Suki Waterhouse and Omar Chaparro among others.

The film is based on a video game franchise that has fascinated people all over the world. There have been anime series and films based on the characters of Pokémon, but this Ryan Reynolds starrer is the first live-action film being made on the video game.

Ryan Reynolds recently shared a hilarious video which was a dig at making featurettes released by other movie studios. Here, Ryan shared that he immersed into the character completely to become the ‘yellow little guy.”

Directed by Rob Letterman, Pokémon Detective Pikachu releases in May 2019.