Pokemon Detective Pikachu early reactions: Critics hail this Ryan Reynolds starrer

The early reactions on social media about Pokemon: Detective Pikachu indicate that the first live-action film in the Pokemon franchise has broken the jinx on video game movies. Movies based on video games, as a rule, tend to be bad. The video game movie with the highest score on Rotten Tomatoes is last year’s Tomb Raider, which is at an average 51 per cent, meaning a little more than half of the critics gave it a positive review.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, however, appears to be the first video game movie to win the love of critics. At least, so far this seems to be the case. The film stars Ryan Reynolds in the titular role. He plays the character through motion-capture and voice.

Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Suki Waterhouse, Omar Chaparro, Chris Geere, Ken Watanabe and Bill Nighy play supporting roles. Detective Pikachu helps a former Pokemon trainer Tim Goodman find his missing father.

IGN’s Terri Schwartz shared on Twitter, “I just got out of #DetectivePikachu and my first thought is OMG HOW DID THEY MAKE PIKACHU SO CUTE!!! It completely nails the world of Pokémon, and just seeing their amazing live action creature designs is worth the price of admission. If you love Pokémon, you’ll love this movie.”

Collider’s Steven Weintraub wrote, “If Ryme City from #DetectivePikachu was a real place I’d make plans to visit it tomorrow. The movie is a lot of fun and filled with Easter eggs. Pokemon fans are going to love it but it is still welcoming to those that don’t the world.”

Avclub.com’s Marah Eakin tweeted, “My reactions to #DetectivePikachu: so cute! Fun for the whole family! Pokémon obsessives will be pleased, but Poke novices will be able to follow along—and will maybe even get sucked into the whole world. In summary: I want to cuddle Pikachu.”

Slashfilm’s Peter Sciretta was also enamoured of the movie but did not much like the story. He shared on Twitter, “#DetectivePikachu has the fantastic worldbuilding, fun adventure & cute creatures that Fantastic Beasts franchise needs. The story itself is just okay, and slow. I’m sure I’d appreciate it a more if I were a Pokémon fan, or as a kid. Some adult fans were losing their shit.”

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu releases on May 10.