Plastic Man movie in the works at DC

Warner Bros and DC Films are developing a movie on Plastic Man, based on DC Comics’ quirky character who debuted in 1941.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Amanda Idoko has been roped in to write Plastic Man. Bob Shaye, the co-founder of New Line Cinema, will executive produce. No director is currently attached to the film.

Created by Jack Cole for Quality Comics, Plastic Man is able to transform himself into any shape. An orphan forced to live on the streets, he turned to a life of crime, was shot during a heist, and was exposed to an unknown chemical liquid that gave his body the properties of rubber, allowing him to stretch, bounce, and mold himself into any shape.

A monk attended to him while he was shot, he turned to law and order, and began capturing criminals as Plastic Man wearing a red and yellow rubber costume.

DC Comics acquired the character in 1956 and began incorporating Plastic Man into the DC Universe. DC’s film production president Walter Hamada and Chantal Nong are overseeing the project for the studio.

Meanwhile, the latest DC film, Jason Momoa starrer Aquaman arrives next week. The movie, directed by James Wan, hits theaters on December 14.