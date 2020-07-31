Pixar’s next film is the gorgeous-looking Luca

Pixar’s Luca will release on June 18, 2021 in the US. (Photo: PR) Pixar’s Luca will release on June 18, 2021 in the US. (Photo: PR)

Pixar has announced its next animated feature. Titled Luca, the film will be set in a coastal town on the Italian Riviera. The coming-of-age story will follow a young boy who spends a fun-filled summer with his best friend.

The fun he had with that friend is spoiled by the fact that he is actually a monster who has risen from beneath the waves, and comes from another world.

Pixar movies over the years have explored complex themes in a lucid way. In these movies, there is always a lot going beneath the surface. And this appears to be a very different (in a good way) movie from the illustrious animation studio. It will tackle childhood friendships. Many on social media have been calling this ‘the animated Call Me By Your Name.’

A Italian Rivera setting will certainly make for some great visual images.

Director Enrico Casarosa has taken the setting from his childhood. The setting does seem to be important in this film. Casarosa said in a statement, “This is a deeply personal story for me, not only because it’s set on the Italian Riviera where I grew up, but because at the core of this film is a celebration of friendship. Childhood friendships often set the course of who we want to become and it is those bonds that are at the heart of our story in ‘Luca. So in addition to the beauty and charm of the Italian seaside, our film will feature an unforgettable summer adventure that will fundamentally change Luca.”

Luca will release on June 18, 2021 in the US.

