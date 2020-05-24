Pixar’s first gay lead character arrives in short film Out

Out premiered on Disney Plus on Friday as a part of the streaming service’s SparksShorts series. Out premiered on Disney Plus on Friday as a part of the streaming service’s SparksShorts series.

Animation giant Pixar for the first time has created a LGBTQ lead character in its latest short film Out.

The nine-minute short film premiered on Disney Plus on Friday as a part of the streaming service’s SparksShorts series.

Written and directed by Steven Clay Hunter, Out revolves around a man named Greg, who struggles with coming out to his parents as he plans to move to the city with his boyfriend, Manuel.

When Greg’s parents come to visit him at his new apartment, he tries to hide his relationship, but his fairy god-pets, a magical dog and cat, motivate him to tell his parents the truth.

The animated short film also features a same-sex kiss.

Earlier this year, Disney-Pixar created its first animated LGBTQ character for Onward. The role of Officer Specter, voiced by Lena Waithe, was the animation studio’s first self-identified LGBTQ character in its history.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.