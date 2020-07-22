Actor Anna Camp reveals she contracted COVID-19 after not wearing her mask ‘one time’

Actor Anna Camp took to Instagram to share her battle with coronavirus (Photo: Instagram/annacamp). Actor Anna Camp took to Instagram to share her battle with coronavirus (Photo: Instagram/annacamp).

American actor Anna Camp on Tuesday took to social media to discuss her battle with COVID-19. In a long post shared on Instagram, Anna mentioned that coronavirus and the flu are completely different and wearing a mask is ultimately what would help save lives.

The Pitch Perfect actor wrote, “Hi friends… I felt it was my responsibility to share that I ended up getting Covid-19. I have since tested negative, but I was extremely sick for over three weeks and still have lingering symptoms. I was incredibly safe. I wore a mask. I used hand sanitizer. One time, when the world was starting to open up, I decided to forgo wearing my mask in public. One. Time. And I ended up getting it. I believe it may have been because of that one time. People are saying it’s like having the flu, but I’ve had the flu, and this is absolutely not that. The panic of contracting a virus that is basically untreatable and is so new that no one knows the long term irreparable damage it does to your immune system is unbelievably stressful.”

Adding that she is still unable to smell and taste things the way she used to before getting the disease, Anna Camp wrote, “Completely losing my sense of smell and taste without knowing when or even if they will return is extremely disorienting. I’m only smelling about 30 percent of what I used to. Other persistent symptoms are (a month later) dizziness, extreme fatigue, impacted sinuses, upset stomach, nausea, vomiting, and fever. I’m lucky. Because I didn’t die. But people are. Please wear ur mask. It can happen any time. And it can happen to anyone. Even that one time you feel safe. We can all make a difference. Wearing a mask is saving lives. Thank you to everyone who reached out to check on me during this scary time. Please be safe out there. Let’s all do our part and wear a mask. I don’t want any of you to go through what I did. Even though it’s a little thing, it can have a huge impact, and it’s so incredibly easy to do.”

Many Hollywood actors have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past few months, including stars such as Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Rita Wilson, Olga Kurylenko and Daniel Dae Kim among others.

