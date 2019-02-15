Pirates of the Carribean reboot loses Deadpool writers

Things for Disney’s reboot of its highly profitable Pirates of the Caribbean franchise are not looking good. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who were hired to pen the script, have quit the project, according to Deadline. The duo is known for writing both the Deadpool movies. They also have the 2009 hit horror comedy Zombieland to their credit.

Advertising

This reboot will not have Johnny Depp’s beloved Jack Sparrow who has been virtually synonymous with the series right from the first film in 2013, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.

The actor was fired due to allegations of domestic violence levelled against him by ex-wife Amber Heard. The reactions to his firing have been largely negative.

Pirates of the Caribbean series has earned 4.56 billion dollars worldwide after five films. The last film, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, came out in 2017, and despite mixed critical reception, it managed to earn 794 million dollars. However, the movie had been stuck in development hell, and there was a huge six year gap between it and the previous entry, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

Advertising

In December last year, Disney film production chief Sean Bailey had told The Hollywood reporter about hiring the two scribes, “We want to bring in a new energy and vitality. I love the [Pirates] movies, but part of the reason Paul and Rhett are so interesting is that we want to give it a kick in the pants. And that’s what I’ve tasked them with.”