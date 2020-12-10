Pinocchio trailer: Into the magical world of the ‘Wooden Boy’

Pinocchio will release this Christmas. (Photo: Roadside Attractions)

The trailer of Pinocchio is out. Featuring Oscar-winning actor Roberto Benigni as woodmaker Geppetto, the clip introduces us to the magical world of the ‘wooden boy’.

The movie’s primary plot will attempt to tell a tale as old as time, of a wooden toy who wanted to be a real boy. Going by the trailer, Pinocchio feels like a movie that would be enjoyed equally by children, as well as adults. The frames that we do get to see in the clip have a dark and edgy quality about them, unlike Disney movies, which focus on keeping things light and palatable for kids.

The official synopsis of Pinocchio reads, “Shot in stunning Italian locations, Matteo Garrone’s rich world of mystery and wonder stars Academy Award winning actor Roberto Benigni as Geppetto, the old woodcarver whose puppet creation, Pinocchio, magically comes to life with dreams of becoming a real boy. Easily led astray, Pinocchio (nine-year-old Federico Ielapi) tumbles from one misadventure to another as he is tricked, kidnapped and chased by bandits through a wonderful world full of imaginative creatures – from the belly of a giant fish, to the Land Of Toys and the Field Of Miracles.”

Directed by Matteo Garrone, Pinocchio will release this Christmas.

