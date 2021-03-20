Pink: All I Know So Far documentary to debut on Amazon Prime Video in May

Pink announced the release date of her documentary, Pink: All I Know So Far. (Photo: Pink/Instagram)

Amazon has announced Pink: All I Know So Far, an upcoming documentary about pop star Pink, will release on May 21. The 41-year-old singer also features in the documentary, which will be making its debut on streamer Amazon Prime Video, reported Deadline.

Pink took to Instagram to share the announcement. “MAY 21st. ALL I KNOW SO FAR. Directed by the one and only Michael Gracey. Starring the cutest kids, made by me. I’m in there, too. Come jump on the tour bus and see how it really goes. Cause it’s Wembley Stadium.”

The film shows P!NK as she embarks on her 2019 “Beautiful Trauma” world tour, all while trying to balance being a mother, a wife, a boss, and a performer.

Mixing footage from the road, behind-the-scenes interviews and personal material, director Michael Gracey gives audiences a glimpse of her life. The documentary has been produced by Gracey and Isabella Parish in conjunction with Luminaries, Silent House and Lefty Paw Print.

Pink is the latest pop star to announce a documentary on her work after Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Shawn Mendes. In her long-standing career, Pink has won three Grammys– for “Imagine”, “Trouble” and “Lady Marmalade”. Her lates work, “Hurts 2B Human”, which is her eighth album, released in 2019. “Hurts 2B Human” became Pink’s third consecutive album to debut at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.