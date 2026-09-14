Pierce Brosnan’s 007 moment at US Open final leaves fans buzzing, watch

Pierce Brosnan attended the US Open final at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where he found himself at the centre of a moment that had little to do with tennis and everything to do with the role that defined his career.

The former James Bond actor was in the stands watching Germany’s Alexander Zverev take on American Ben Shelton in the final when an ESPN camera operator pulled off what fans are now calling one of the best unscripted moments of the tournament.. The broadcast briefly showed the stadium clock reading 0:07 before cutting directly to Brosnan in the crowd, an apparent nod to his iconic portrayal of Agent 007.

The US Open’s official Instagram account shared the clip with the caption: “The name is, Bond. James Bond.” The post went viral almost immediately.

The camera panning from the clock at 0:07 to Pierce Brosnan. Absolute cinema. pic.twitter.com/GBjDETvKZg — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 13, 2026

The reaction online was swift and enthusiastic. Fans praised the camera operator for the perfectly timed sequence, with comments flooding the post. “Give the cameraman a raise,” one user wrote. “That’s so cool,” another added. Others debated whether the moment was planned or coincidental, with one commenter writing: “This was strategically planned. 007 style.” Another simply called it “absolute cinema.”

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Pierce Brosnan portrayed British secret agent James Bond (code number 007) across four films between 1995 and 2002: GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough and Die Another Day. His tenure is widely credited with reviving the franchise after a six-year gap that followed Timothy Dalton’s two-film run. Daniel Craig succeeded Brosnan in 2006 with Casino Royale and went on to play the role across four more films until No Time to Die in 2021.

With the franchise currently searching for its next Bond, Pierce Brosnan was recently asked about potential successors in an interview with The Times. He acknowledged that the conversation is active but refused to name anyone. “There are lots of good hats in the ring, lots of great actors. I see it. I follow it. They could probably just go left-field and pick someone that none of us know about,” he said.

Also Read: I was not a good James Bond: Pierce Brosnan

When pressed to reveal a specific name, Brosnan shut the question down with a laugh. “I wouldn’t pick anyone. My wife told me not to say anything and I’ve said too much. Because once I say something, it goes everywhere and I get hanged,” he said.

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Pierce Brosnan will next appear in Extraction 3 alongside Chris Hemsworth. The film, which continues the action franchise that began on Netflix in 2020, is currently in production.