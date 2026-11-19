Pierce Brosnan, who played James Bond for seven years between 1995 and 2002, has welcomed Robert Pattinson into the James Bond universe. The former 007 actor shared a heartwarming message for his former co-star after he was announced as the iconic spy. Brosnan earlier worked with Pattinson in the film Remember Me (2010) as his father.

Taking to Instagram, Pierce Brosnan shared a picture of Pattinson dressed in a black tuxedo, holding a gun, and wrote, “Dear Robert, Welcome to the world of Bond. You are going to be magnificent. I have fond memories of our time together making ‘Remember Me.’ It has been a joy to watch you create a remarkable body of work and to go from strength to strength. Enjoy the ride. Grá mor, Pierce (sic)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pierce Brosnan (@piercebrosnanofficial)

After playing the legendary James Bond in four films, Pierce Brosnan was succeeded by Daniel Craig, who portrayed the spy from Casino Royale (2006) to No Time to Die (2021). With the Twilight actor on board, his casting marks a new chapter for the franchise. His casting comes five years after Daniel Craig’s final 2021 Bond film, which ended with the spy’s death.

The legendary Australian actor George Lazenby, 87, who is the oldest actor alive to play James Bond, had previously welcomed Pattison as Bond. Although he took on the role only once, Peter R Hunt’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969) 57 years ago, he is claimed to be the youngest actor to play the role. He was 29 when he shot the film.

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He said in a video, “Robert, welcome to the most exclusive club in the world. But remember to enjoy yourself. Let’s see if you’ll have ‘this never happened to the other fella’ moment. All the best, mate.”

I hear they’ve announced the new James Bond @007… Robert, welcome to the most exclusive club in the world. But remember to enjoy yourself. Let’s see if you’ll have “this never happened to the other fella” moment. All the best mate, George xx https://t.co/r0kASTyp35 — George Lazenby (@lazenbyofficial) November 16, 2026

Also Read: A new James Bond. But does 007 still matter?

Robert rose to fame with the Twilight franchise, and has since built a diverse filmography with films such as Good Time, The Lighthouse, Tenet and The Batman.

Following his announcement as the new James Bond, Robert Pattinson, in a statement release by Amazon MGM Studios, said that being entrusted with 007 was “the honour of a lifetime” and called the role a dream come true. Denis Villeneuve, who is directing the 26th Bond film, meanwhile, said that Pattinson has the “timeless soul of 007” while bringing something completely new to the character.

Amazon MGM Studios officially announced Robert Pattinson as the new 007 on November 16. The upcoming, yet-untitled 26th Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, with Steven Knight writing the screenplay. Amy Pascal and David Heyman will produce, while Tanya Lapointe is the executive producer.