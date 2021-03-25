Pierce Brosnan to play DC superhero Doctor Fate in Black Adam

Doctor Fate will introduce the Justice Society of America to DCEU in Black Adam. (Photo: AP and DC Comics)

Pierce Brosnan has joined the cast of the upcoming DC movie Black Adam as per The Hollywood Reporter. He will don the role of the sorcerer superhero Doctor Fate.

The James Bond star’s character debuted in the Golden Age of Comic Books, specifically in 1940, and is said to be the inspiration behind Marvel’s Doctor Strange. Many characters have held the mantle of Doctor Fate across history.

The original was called Kent Nelson who discovered the tomb of Nabu, who was a Lord of Order and a cosmic being. Nabu, who was in suspended animation and not really dead, trained him in the magical arts.

Doctor Fate will introduce the Justice Society of America to DCEU in Black Adam. JSA was the first super-team in the history of comics.

It is a precursor to the Justice League of America. Its original roster featured Doctor Fate, Hour-Man, Spectre, Sandman, Atom, Flash, Green Lantern, and Hawkman.

The character can be distinguished by his headgear which resembles the Corinthian helmet. He has the powers of spellcasting, super-strength, telekinesis, teleportation, the ability to travel between different worlds and so on.

Dwayne Johnson will play the role of the titular anti-hero in Black Adam. The film is being directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (who, incidentally, has directed Johnson in Jungle Cruise as well). He will eventually face Zachary Levi’s Shazam! as Black Adam is Shazam’s arch-nemesis.

In the Shazam origin story in comics, it is while fighting Black Adam that Shazam shares his superpowers with the ‘Shazam family’ while Adam is holding them hostage. In Shazam!, the movie, it was Dr Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong) who ended up being the primary villain.

Aldis Hodge stars as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone in Black Adam. The Old Guard actor Marwan Kenzari will play the Big Bad in the movie.

Black Adam was delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, and does not have release date right now.