Pierce Brosnan wraps The Last Rifleman, shares his look as WWII veteran Artie Crawford: ‘Patience and precision…’

Veteran actor Pierce Brosnan wrapped up the filming of The Last Rifleman, which is directed by Terry Loane. The actor took to his social media pages and thanked his team, calling it a ‘dream’. He also shared more photos of his look as 89-year-old World War II veteran Artie Crawford for the film. For The Last Rifleman, Brosnan is sporting a bald gray wig with matching eyebrows.

He wrote, “The last Rifleman, it’s a wrap, what a beautiful dream it all was. Thank you Millennium FX … Neill and Vanessa for creating the look of Artie Crawford. Thank you Sarah, Morgan and Stephan for every day making Artie real before my eyes each morning for two hours. A Meditation of patiences and precision, creation and transformation, you made me believe in Artie. Onwards, always onwards.”

In The Last Rifleman, which is based on a true story, Artie escapes from his care home in Northern Ireland after losing his wife and begins a tumultuous journey to France and attends the anniversary of the invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1914. He finally begins to accept his past and pays tribute to his best friend, who died on that date in 1944, the day of the landings. The film will release in theatres next year.

Pierce Brosnan had earlier shared photos from the last day of filming in Normandy with the caption, “Final day of filming at the Bayeux Cathedral in Normandy on ‘The Last Rifleman’ Playing Artie Crawford, 2nd Battalion Royal Ulster Rifles , retired, 92 and 3/4 years old. …six glorious weeks in Belfast in the company of great film makers. That’s Emma on the slate. Thank ye one and all Dear Belfast enjoyed every days work.”