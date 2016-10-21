I am deeply shocked, saddened: Pierce Brosnan on pan masala ad

Pierce Brosnan says he is distressed by the deceptive use of his image in Indian pan masala brand’s advertisement. Pierce Brosnan says he is distressed by the deceptive use of his image in Indian pan masala brand’s advertisement.

Hollywood star Pierce Brosnan says he is distressed by the deceptive use of his image in Indian pan masala brand’s advertisement. The actor said that he was deeply shocked and saddened to learn the pan masala product he was advertising may include ingredients that can cause cancer, reported People magazine.

Brosnan said he has the “greatest love and affection for India and its people.”

“As a man who has spent decades championing women’s healthcare and environmental protection, I was distressed to learn of Pan Bahar’s unauthorised and deceptive use of my image to endorse their range of pan masala products.

“I would never have entered into an agreement to promote a product in India that is dangerous to one’s health,” Brosnan said in a statement.

The 63-year-old James Bond star said his contract stated that he was to advertise a “breath freshener/tooth whitener,” which wouldn’t include an ingredient that turns saliva red.

According to the actor, he agreed to advertise a single product only, and that it was presented as “all-natural containing neither tobacco, supari, nor any other harmful ingredient.”

“Having endured, in my own personal life, the loss of my first wife and daughter as well as numerous friends to cancer, I am fully committed to supporting women’s healthcare and research programs that improve human health and alleviate suffering,” the statement continued.

Brosnan has demanded the company to remove his image from all their products, and assured that he had no knowledge that he was endorsing items that would have a negative or painful reaction in India.

“I shall endeavour to rectify this matter. In the meantime, please accept my sincerest and heartfelt apologies to all whom I have offended,” the statement concluded.

The actor received a lot of flak and was even trolled on Twitter for featuring in advertisement of the pan masala brand.

