Pierce Brosnan says #MeToo will not affect James Bond films

James Bond star Pierce Brosnan hopes #MeToo will bring “more respect” between the genders but he does not think the movement will change Agent 007’s character.

The 65-year-old actor, who has played the casanova British spy in four films of the franchise, said he is unaware if the new Bond films will incorporate the tectonic shift brought about by the post-Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal, Metro.com reported.

Asked if he thought Bond can survive #MeToo, Brosnan said, “Well, I have no idea if the new films are going to address these social issues. I think Bond will continue in the same vein.”

“I would suspect so because men will continue to be men and women likewise. One hopes there will be more respect between the genders. You hope that good things will come out of this #MeToo movement.”

He starred in four Bond films from 1995 to 2002 – GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough and Die Another Day.

Brosnan, who has four grown-up children, said playing the fictional character created by Ian Fleming was “never really a big issue” for them.

“It was never really a big issue. Dad played James Bond I think they just accepted it. It was probably a little abstract to them. Now that they’re older and they’ve seen the movies, I think they look back at it with greater interest,” he said.

Daniel Craig replaced Brosnan as Bond in 2006’s Casino Royale. Craig is set to appear in his fifth and final film as the British spy, which is set to be released on October 25, 2019.

