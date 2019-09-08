Get out of the way guys: Pierce Brosnan bats for female Bond

Veteran actor Pierce Brosnan concurs with idea of a female actor taking over the role of famed fictional British spy James Bond, calling the prospect “exciting”.

Advertising

There is a raging debate about who would succeed Daniel Craig, the current Bond star, after he leaves the franchise post the release of Cary Fukunaga’s No Time to Die. A strong case has been made by many who want to see a woman actor taking over the mantle.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Brosnan, who has four Bond films to his credit, was asked whether he would like to see a gender-flipped 007 spy.

“Yes! I think we’ve watched the guys do it for the last 40 years, get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there. I think it would be exhilarating, it would be exciting, the 66-year-old actor said.

Advertising

He, however, doubts whether the franchise’s producers — Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson — would be willing for a gender change to the character.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen with the Broccolis. I don’t think that is going to happen under their watch,” Brosnan said.

The actor also said that in the post #MeToo world, there has to be some changes in how the character is shown on screen.

“Without question, yes… The #MeToo movement has been relevant and significant and well needed in our society, so they’ll have to address that,” Brosnan said.