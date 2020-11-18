Pieces of a Woman trailer: Of healing from a devastating loss

Pieces of a Woman will stream on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix)

The trailer of Pieces of a Woman, executive produced by Martin Scorsese, is out, and it gives a glimpse of the lonely and painful journey of a woman trying to overcome the loss of a child.

The trailer introduces the audience to Boston couple Martha (Vanessa Kirby) and Sean (Shia LaBeouf), whose lives change irrevocably when a home birth ends in unimaginable tragedy.

Then begins a yearlong odyssey for Martha, who must navigate her grief while working through fractious relationships with her husband and her domineering mother (Ellen Burstyn), along with the publicly vilified midwife (Molly Parker), whom she must face in court.

Also Read: Express@TIFF: Vanessa Kirby is terrific in Pieces Of A Woman

Pieces of a Woman is directed by Kornel Mundruczó, of White God fame, and penned by Kata Wéber. The trailer promises mesmerising performances by Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf. The sombre mood of the trailer makes the excruciating grief of the couple palpable.

Pieces of a Woman, which earned acclaim at various international film festivals earlier this year, will arrive in select theatres and Netflix in December.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd