Can’t take credit for Bond 25 script: Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Phoebe Waller-Bridge may have come on-board to “polish” the script of the upcoming James Bond film, but the actor-writer says she “cannot take credit” away from director Cary Fukunaga for the work.

The news of the Fleabag star joining the highly-anticipated project as a scriptwriter on lead actor Daniel Craig’s request was met with a lot of appreciation and attention, but she said the currently untitled film is Fukunaga’s baby.

“A lot has been made of me coming on board because I’m a woman, and that’s wonderful. But also I can’t take credit for the movie that was written. It’s (director and co-screenwriter) Cary’s movie,” Waller-Bridge told The Hollywood Reporter.

The writer, who adapted the award-winning series Killing Eve, added the characters of Bond and Villanelle (played by Jodie Comer) always “intrigued” her in a similar manner.

“They live a fantasy! But it’s a life none of us would ever want, if we’re honest. We don’t want to go put a bullet in someone’s head to sleep with people and have martinis. It’s a kind of fantasy nightmare,” she said.

Waller-Bridge, 34, also revealed she is working on her first solo film script, with plans to direct.

“The day I wrapped ‘Fleabag’, I went to bed thinking, ‘I’m never going to have another idea again. Oh s**t.’ I woke up with the vision of this film,” she said.

Bond 25 will hit the theatres on April 8 next year.