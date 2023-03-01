scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Advertisement

Peter Pan and Wendy first trailer: Jude Law’s nefarious Captain Hook won’t let the Darling siblings bask in the magic of Neverland

The new trailer for Peter Pan and Wendy has just dropped. The trailer sees the familiar premise playing out with Wendy (Ever Anderson) who finds herself in the magical world of Neverland with her brothers.

Jude LawJude Law as Captain Hook in Peter Pan & Wendy
Listen to this article
Peter Pan and Wendy first trailer: Jude Law’s nefarious Captain Hook won’t let the Darling siblings bask in the magic of Neverland
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

It’s time for Neverland—again. Disney Plus released the new trailer for its upcoming live-action film Peter Pan & Wendy, which is yet another spin on the beloved story written by JM Barrie. The trailer sees the familiar premise playing out with Wendy (Ever Anderson) who finds herself in the magical world of Neverland with her brothers.

She’s introduced to The Lost Boys and they’re all sheltered by Peter Pan, the boy who never grew up. While they navigate this enchanting world, they also get entangled in the nefarious Captain Hook’s (Jude Law) evil clutches. For those who grew up with the classic and enjoyed the 1950’s animated film, you can expect the return of familiar names, including the charming Tinkerbell. The adventure-drama promises a rather intense, introspective take on the beloved novel. It appears to be more of a Wendy film as she has more prominence in the trailer than Peter Pan himself.

There have been a host of Peter Pan adaptations over the years, but it appears as if Peter Pan & Wendy is returning to the basics. Writer and director David Lowery had said in a statement, “In making ‘Peter Pan & Wendy,’ we set out to craft a film that honors both the original J.M. Barrie text and Walt Disney’s animated adaptation; we wanted to invigorate our retelling with emotional sincerity, an open heart, and a grand yearning for adventure. Hundreds of incredible artists spent many years bringing this film to the screen; I’m excited for audiences to see their work, to go on this ride, and to rediscover an evergreen tale from a new perspective.”

Also Read
top films february 2023
The 6 most underrated films of February 2023, from the near-perfect Women...
Tom Sizemore
Tom Sizemore’s family ‘deciding end of life matters’
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez regrets losing touch with her 'Disney family' after Wizards ...
spider man india
Spider-Man India to be voiced by Deadpool actor Karan Soni in Across the ...

Peter Pan & Wendy will release on Disney Plus on April 28.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 17:59 IST
Next Story

Haryana sarpanches try to storm Chandigarh border, police lathi-charge protesters

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Zeenat Aman showcases her unfiltered side on Instagram
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Mar 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close