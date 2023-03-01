Peter Pan and Wendy first trailer: Jude Law’s nefarious Captain Hook won’t let the Darling siblings bask in the magic of Neverland

It’s time for Neverland—again. Disney Plus released the new trailer for its upcoming live-action film Peter Pan & Wendy, which is yet another spin on the beloved story written by JM Barrie. The trailer sees the familiar premise playing out with Wendy (Ever Anderson) who finds herself in the magical world of Neverland with her brothers.

She’s introduced to The Lost Boys and they’re all sheltered by Peter Pan, the boy who never grew up. While they navigate this enchanting world, they also get entangled in the nefarious Captain Hook’s (Jude Law) evil clutches. For those who grew up with the classic and enjoyed the 1950’s animated film, you can expect the return of familiar names, including the charming Tinkerbell. The adventure-drama promises a rather intense, introspective take on the beloved novel. It appears to be more of a Wendy film as she has more prominence in the trailer than Peter Pan himself.

There have been a host of Peter Pan adaptations over the years, but it appears as if Peter Pan & Wendy is returning to the basics. Writer and director David Lowery had said in a statement, “In making ‘Peter Pan & Wendy,’ we set out to craft a film that honors both the original J.M. Barrie text and Walt Disney’s animated adaptation; we wanted to invigorate our retelling with emotional sincerity, an open heart, and a grand yearning for adventure. Hundreds of incredible artists spent many years bringing this film to the screen; I’m excited for audiences to see their work, to go on this ride, and to rediscover an evergreen tale from a new perspective.”

Peter Pan & Wendy will release on Disney Plus on April 28.