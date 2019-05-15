Peter Jackson on turning down Aquaman twice: I am not a superhero guy

Peter Jackson says he turned down an offer to direct Aquaman because he is not a “superhero guy” and does not see himself doing a new feature film for a year or two.

Jackson, whose last project was the final film in The Hobbit trilogy in 2014, directed a World War I documentary They Shall Not Grow Old and has announced another untitled project about The Beatles, Empire reported.

The director said former Warner Bros CEO Kevin Tsujihara contacted him twice to direct Aquaman, which eventually went to James Wan.

“(Kevin) said, ‘Are you a fan of Aquaman?’ I said, ‘No,'” Jackson said. “Six months later: ‘Peter, are you a fan of ‘Aquaman’?’ I said, ‘No, Kevin, I already told you this.’ I’m not a superhero guy. I read Tintin…

“Films are hard. I only want to make something that I have a deep passion for. I don’t really anticipate making another theatrical film for a year or two,” he told Empire.

Lord of the Rings is getting a series treatment at Amazon but Jackson, who is credited for popularising JRR Tolkien’s work in cinema, is not involved with the new adaptation.