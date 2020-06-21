Peter Jackson pens emotional note in memory of LOTR actor Ian Holm

Peter Jackson has penned a long, sentiment-laden tribute to the legendary British actor Ian Holm. (Photo: Peter Jackson/Facebook) Peter Jackson has penned a long, sentiment-laden tribute to the legendary British actor Ian Holm. (Photo: Peter Jackson/Facebook)

The Lord of the Rings trilogy director Peter Jackson has written a long, sentiment-laden tribute to the legendary British actor Ian Holm. Holm, who played the role of Bilbo Baggins in Jackson’s films, died at the age of 88.

Jackson’s tribute is filled with anecdotes and his experiences with the actor, who briefly appeared in Jackson’s Hobbit trilogy as well.

He writes, “Back in early 2000, before we started shooting our Bilbo scenes for The Fellowship of the Ring, I was nervous about working with such an esteemed actor, but he immediately put me at ease. Standing in Bag End on the first day, before cameras started rolling, he took me to one side and said that he would be trying different things in every take, but I shouldn’t be alarmed. If, after five or six takes, he hadn’t given me what I needed, then by all means I should give him specific direction. And that’s exactly what we did. But incredibly his varied line reads and performances were all quite wonderful. He rarely needed direction. He gave us an amazing range of choices to select from in the cutting room.”

“Watching Ian Holm perform taught me so much – as Ian was being his usual quiet self, that just somehow happened. It was a privilege to work with him, and a blessing to know him. I’ve always loved Ian’s performance in the final scenes of Return of the King,” he added.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, conclusion to Jackson’s Hobbit trilogy, was Ian Holm’s last film. He is survived by his five children, one grandson and his wife, Sophie de Stempel.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd