Peter Dinklage to star in The Toxic Avenger reboot

Peter Dinklage will play the lead role in The Toxic Avenger reboot. (Photo: Reuters)

Peter Dinklage, best known for his role as Tyrion Lannister in the HBO series Game of Thrones, will star in the reboot of The Toxic Avenger (1984), Variety reported.

Macon Blair will write and direct the reboot. Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz, who helmed the original 1984 movie, will serve as producers.

1984’s The Toxic Avenger opened to a mediocre response but eventually became a cult classic that kicked off a popular franchise. Sequels, a musical production, an animated series and a TV spin-off were all released in the following years.

The Toxic Avenger follows Melvin, who is disfigured after being pushed into toxic waste. He assumes the name Toxie and turns into an underdog hero who saves his family, friends and community from society’s ills.

