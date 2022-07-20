scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Peter Dinklage to feature in The Hunger Games prequel

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, a prequel of The Hunger Games, is scheduled for a November 17, 2023 release.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
July 20, 2022 7:00:26 am
Peter Dinklage is best known for playing Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones alum Peter Dinklage is the latest addition to the cast of Lionsgate’s The Hunger Games prequel movie The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The upcoming film is the latest project in the dystopian young-adult franchise based on Suzanne Collins’ novels. It is being adapted from Collins’ 2020 book of the same name, which takes place decades before Katniss Everdeen’s (Jennifer Lawrence) adventures in The Hunger Games.

Dinklage joins the cast which also includes Tom Blyth as young Coriolanus Snow, Rachel Zegler as tribute Lucy Gray Baird and Hunter Schafer as Tigris Snow. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes follows Snow, years before he would become the tyrannical President of the fictional nation Panem, as he is chosen to be the mentor of the 10th Hunger Games, a televised event in which teenagers are chosen via lottery to fight to the death.

According to Variety, Dinklage will essay the role of Casca Highbottom, who is the dean of the Academy, where Snow is a student.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Hunger Games (@thehungergames)

Francis Lawrence, who helmed three of the four The Hunger Games films, is returning to direct the upcoming Lionsgate production.

Michael Lesslie has penned the most recent draft of the screenplay, with initial inputs from author Collins and Catching Fire writer Michael Arndt.

Previously announced cast members of the film also include Josh Andres Rivera, Jerome Lance, Ashley Liao, Aamer Husain, Hiroki Berrecloth and Jason Schwartzman.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is scheduled for a November 17, 2023 release.

The project will be produced by Nina Jacobson and her producing partner Brad Simpson, along with Francis Lawrence. Suzanne Collins, Tim Palen, and Jim Miller will serve as executive producers.

Dinklage is best known for playing Tyrion Lannister in the hit HBO show Game of Thrones.

He has also featured in movies such as The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, Death at a Funeral, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and I Care A Lot.

