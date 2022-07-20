Peter Dinklage to feature in The Hunger Games prequel

July 20, 2022 7:00:26 am
Game of Thrones alum Peter Dinklage is the latest addition to the cast of Lionsgate’s The Hunger Games prequel movie The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The upcoming film is the latest project in the dystopian young-adult franchise based on Suzanne Collins’ novels. It is being adapted from Collins’ 2020 book of the same name, which takes place decades before Katniss Everdeen’s (Jennifer Lawrence) adventures in The Hunger Games.
Dinklage joins the cast which also includes Tom Blyth as young Coriolanus Snow, Rachel Zegler as tribute Lucy Gray Baird and Hunter Schafer as Tigris Snow. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes follows Snow, years before he would become the tyrannical President of the fictional nation Panem, as he is chosen to be the mentor of the 10th Hunger Games, a televised event in which teenagers are chosen via lottery to fight to the death.
According to Variety, Dinklage will essay the role of Casca Highbottom, who is the dean of the Academy, where Snow is a student.
View this post on Instagram
Francis Lawrence, who helmed three of the four The Hunger Games films, is returning to direct the upcoming Lionsgate production.
Michael Lesslie has penned the most recent draft of the screenplay, with initial inputs from author Collins and Catching Fire writer Michael Arndt.
Previously announced cast members of the film also include Josh Andres Rivera, Jerome Lance, Ashley Liao, Aamer Husain, Hiroki Berrecloth and Jason Schwartzman.
The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is scheduled for a November 17, 2023 release.
The project will be produced by Nina Jacobson and her producing partner Brad Simpson, along with Francis Lawrence. Suzanne Collins, Tim Palen, and Jim Miller will serve as executive producers.
Dinklage is best known for playing Tyrion Lannister in the hit HBO show Game of Thrones.
Subscriber Only Stories
He has also featured in movies such as The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, Death at a Funeral, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and I Care A Lot.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Result delay affects students as corruption taint cripples top offices
Govt brings up freebies, fiscal health of some states
Haryana: DSP killing puts illegal mining back in focus
Latest News
Sri Lanka could tip back to chaos if six-time PM Ranil voted president
Georgia fake electors may face charges in Donald Trump election probe
This word means | Aragalaya: Sinhalese for ‘struggle’, now synonymous with the movement that led to the fall of the government in Sri Lanka
Filmmaker Avinash Das detained for sharing Amit Shah’s old photo with tainted IAS officer
Tabletop death: Victim’s kin urge Chandigarh admin for advanced road safety measures
First phase of Oxyvan inaugurated in Ghaggar
Chandigarh: Second edition of St John’s MUN to begin on July 22
Chandigarh railway station set to get Rs 385 crore facelift
Kapil Setia is interim principal of Chandigarh College of Architecture
Haryana ties up with Brazil to improve desi cow breed
20 of 30 doctors on deputation only moving from Panchkula to Chandigarh
Will not expel Bishnoi, he should resign from House, says Hooda