Peter Dinklage promises a ‘brilliant’ ending to Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister in a still from Game of Thrones.

Peter Dinklage, who is best known for playing the role of the witty dwarf Tyrion Lannister in HBO’s Game of Thrones, has said that the ending of the show would be brilliant. Game of Thrones’ eighth and final season airs in 2019.

While speaking with etonline.com, Dinklage said, “There are no better writers in television than [showrunners] Dan Weiss and David Benioff. They ended it brilliantly. Better than I could have imagined and you people are in for it. It ends beautifully for my character whether it be tragic or not.”

Peter Dinklage has won three Emmy awards and a Golden Globe for his performance on the show. While he has not made it clear whether his character will die before the end, the show is famous for killing off the major characters, usually unceremoniously and in a gory fashion.

The final season will feature the war between the forces of the dead led by the Night King and basically everybody else. The six-episode final season will also have episodes with a longer length than the usual one hour.

Recently, Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark in Game of Thrones, had also talked about the ending of the show. She had told Britain’s Elle magazine, “For me, Game of Thrones is a medieval world in which women don’t have a lot of rights yet they still prevail. But I do think that as the seasons have gone on, it’s become more and more amazing for women. And this final season is going to be incredible. It just feels great, being on set with all these girls. They’re all ruling, you know, they’re all back on top – it’s pretty impressive.”

Game of Thrones season 8 will air in 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd