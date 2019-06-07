Peter Dinklage in talks to co-star with Rosamund Pike in I Care a Lot

Toggle Menu
Rosamund Pike will essay the role of Marla Grayson, a highly successful legal guardian with a knack for using the law to her benefit and her clients' detriment. Peter Dinklage's role in I Care a Lot is being kept under wraps.

If things work out, I Care a Lot will be Peter Dinklage’s first acting gig post Game of Thrones.

Actor Peter Dinklage is in negotiations to co-star with Rosamund Pike in thriller, I Care a Lot.

J Blakeson is directing the film from his own script, reported Variety.

The shooting is scheduled to begin later this month.

Pike will essay the role of Marla Grayson, a highly successful legal guardian with a knack for using the law to her benefit and her clients’ detriment. But when she cherry picks her seemingly perfect client, she soon realises looks are deceiving.

Dinklage’s role is being kept under wraps.

Blakeson is also producing the film through his banner Sugar November along with Teddy Schwarzman’s production company Black Bear.

