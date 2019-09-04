Peter Capaldi boards the cast of The Suicide Squad, Pete Davidson in talks

Veteran Scottish actor Peter Capaldi is the latest addition to the star-studded cast of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.

According to Variety, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson is also in negotiations to join the Warner Bros production.

The film, which is a reboot of the 2016 feature based on the DC Comics anti-heroes, has Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney and Viola Davis reprising their roles with Idris Elba, John Cena, David Dastmalchian and Daniela Melchior joining the team.

Gunn has also penned the script of the film.

No details are revealed about the roles for Capaldi or Davidson.