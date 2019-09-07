Peter Capaldi goes bald for The Suicide Squad

Veteran Scottish actor Peter Capaldi has shaved his head for James Gunn’s upcoming The Suicide Squad.

Advertising

No details about Capaldi’s role in the Warner Bros movie are out yet, but the actor has revealed that he will be putting some prosthetics for his part and hence had to go bald.

“I hope it’s going to come back. At the moment, I can’t tell you. Not because I don’t want to tell you, but because I’m not allowed to tell you,” he said during a panel at Fan Expo Canada 2019 in response to a fan question.

“But I’m going to be completely bald. So they started it because they had to do some prosthetics, so they had to take my hair back. And I said, ‘Could you leave a little bit because I’m going to Toronto? And I wanna look good for the people there’. So they left a little bit and we did some head casts and stuff. And then I came here, but when I go home it’s going to go again, all the way,” the Doctor Who star added.

Advertising

Capaldi boarded the cast of The Suicide Squad earlier this week.

The film, which is a reboot of the 2016 feature based on the DC Comics anti-heroes, has Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney and Viola Davis reprising their roles with Idris Elba, John Cena, David Dastmalchian and Daniela Melchior joining the team.

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson is also in negotiations to join the project.