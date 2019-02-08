Pet Sematary will scare not just kids, but also parents, says co-director Kevin Kolsch

Pet Sematary co-director Kevin Kolsch says his upcoming horror film will terrify not just the kids, but also their parents.

The new film, starring Jason Clarke and John Lithgow, is an adaptation of Stephen King’s 1983 novel of the same name, which was also the basis for a 1989 feature. The new adaptation has been directed by Kolsch and Dennis Widmyer.

Kolsch believes King is not just a writer of “great fiction, but great literary horror” and said his aim was to deliver something on the lines of It, another King adaptation.

“It really respected the material, treated it like prestige horror, not schlock. And that’s what we’re doing, too. Our whole thing with this is to make people think.

“To make a movie that is going to scare teenagers because it’s supernatural and there are classic characters like Pascow and Zelda. But also something that will scare parents, because of what happens. Pet Sematary has always really worked on both those levels,” Kolsch said in a statement.

Widmyer said Pet Sematary is the “most terrifying novel” King has ever written. He revealed that after reading the novel, he got “spooked” by his cat.

“There was something different about Pet Sematary. I had a very indelible reaction to it. It stood out. It just felt more dangerous than his other books. And it was very autobiographical, you know?” he added.

Pet Sematary, a Paramount Pictures film, will be exclusively distributed in India by Viacom18 Motion Pictures. The film releases on April 5.