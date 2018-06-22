Pet Sematary movie synopsis and casting revealed

Jason Clarke and Amy Seimetz were already cast as Louis and Rachel Creed in Pet Sematary. Jason Clarke and Amy Seimetz were already cast as Louis and Rachel Creed in Pet Sematary.

After the immense success of IT, there has been a slew of announcements regarding Stephen King’s novels. 2017 was one of the most successful years for King adaptations. Among the upcoming projects, Castle Rock TV show is being made for Hulu. The Dark Tower TV series is in the pipeline at Amazon. But one of the most exciting projects is a Pet Sematary movie that Paramount is developing that would also be a remake of 1989 film made on the novel. Just like IT, Pet Sematary is also an acclaimed horror novel and while the film was not a success, the novel has continuously enjoyed popularity.

Entertainment Weekly has the synopsis of the film that teases “an unfathomable evil”. It reads, “Based on the seminal horror novel by Stephen King, Pet Sematary follows Dr. Louis Creed (Clarke), who, after relocating with his wife Rachel (Seimetz) and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family’s new home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, Jud Crandall (Lithgow), setting off a perilous chain reaction that unleashes an unfathomable evil with horrific consequences.”

Native American cemetery is one of the things that crop up every now and then in Stephen King novels as a plot device. Jason Clarke and Amy Seimetz were already cast as Louis and Rachel Creed and now the casting for their children is also revealed. While Jeté Laurence will play Ellie, Hugo and Lucas Lavoie will portray the role of Gage. The 1989 film was a huge disappointment, but modern computer technology and imagery have proven themselves capable to handle King’s really screwed up ghosts and monsters. Warner Bros’ IT is a case in point.

