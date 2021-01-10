Penguin Bloom trailer: Naomi Watts film is about believing in miracles

In Glendyn Ivin’s Penguin Bloom, Naomi Watts plays the role of Sam Bloom, a woman who survives a terrible accident but is left disabled for life. Plunged into depression, she finds unexpected succour in the form of an injured magpie chick, who was abandoned after she fell from her nest.

Sam and her family adopt the chick, who is named Penguin, who in its own way, gives Sam the strength she and her loved ones need to get through the dark times. Sam may not use her legs anymore, but there is meaning in her life left still.

The film is based on a true story and is one of those tales of hope and goodness that make you believe in miracles just a little. And having an actor of Watts’ calibre deepens our faith in the movie a bit more. The Walking Dead actor Andrew Lincoln plays the role of Sam’s husband Cameron.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, “Based on the incredible true story, Penguin Bloom follows Sam Bloom (Academy Award nominated Naomi Watts), a young mother whose world is turned upside down after a near-fatal accident leaves her unable to walk. As she learns to adapt to her new life, she finds hope in an unlikely hero, a small bird named Penguin. On Netflix January 27, 2021.”

Penguin Bloom begins streaming on Netflix from January 27.