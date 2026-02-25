Click for more updates and latest Hollywood News along with Bollywood and Entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the World at The Indian Express.
Pedro Pascal steps out hand in hand with rumoured partner Rafael Olarra in LA, see pictures
Recently, Pedro Pascal was spotted enjoying a close, intimate stroll with his rumoured partner, Argentine art director Rafael Olarra, in Los Angeles.
Pedro Pascal, who has been impressively navigating different genres, performing in Celine Song’s Materialists on one hand and stepping into Marvel territory with The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the same year, has recently found himself back in the spotlight, this time due to his rumoured relationship with Argentine art director Rafael Olarra. Earlier this week, the pair were seen together during a stroll in Los Angeles, drawing attention once again.
As reported by TMZ, the two appeared affectionate, wrapping their arms around each other’s waists, with Pascal even leaning in and resting his mouth and chin on Olarra’s shoulders. When approached by photographers about the nature of their relationship, no official comment was given. This isn’t the first time they’ve been spotted together. In recent weeks, the pair have been seen around New York City, including an outing to a local theater to watch Wuthering Heights.
EXCLUSIVE: 👀 Pedro Pascal was seen getting handsy with pal Rafael Olarra in Los Angeles.
Photos: https://t.co/DYd0ovbnog pic.twitter.com/fGvTu4iHhx
— TMZ (@TMZ) February 24, 2026
Who is Rafael Olarra?
He is an Argentine artist who has worked as a creative director and art director on several Hollywood projects. He previously dated actor Luke Evans from the summer of 2019 until their confirmed split in January 2021, with their relationship going Instagram-official in early 2020. Olarra has also worked with Faena, a luxury hotel and arts group, among other creative endeavours, though details about his full portfolio remain private. He is known for maintaining discretion in his personal life, even during his time with Evans.
Meanwhile, Pedro Pascal remains notoriously private about his romantic life and has never publicly confirmed a long-term partner. Over the years, he has been linked to colleagues such as Maria Dizzia, Lena Headey, Robin Tunney, and Jennifer Aniston, though these were only rumors and never confirmed by the actor.
Pedro Pascal will next be seen in the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday, set to release this December.
