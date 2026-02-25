Pedro Pascal steps out hand in hand with rumoured partner Rafael Olarra in LA, see pictures

Pedro Pascal, who has been impressively navigating different genres, performing in Celine Song’s Materialists on one hand and stepping into Marvel territory with The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the same year, has recently found himself back in the spotlight, this time due to his rumoured relationship with Argentine art director Rafael Olarra. Earlier this week, the pair were seen together during a stroll in Los Angeles, drawing attention once again.

As reported by TMZ, the two appeared affectionate, wrapping their arms around each other’s waists, with Pascal even leaning in and resting his mouth and chin on Olarra’s shoulders. When approached by photographers about the nature of their relationship, no official comment was given. This isn’t the first time they’ve been spotted together. In recent weeks, the pair have been seen around New York City, including an outing to a local theater to watch Wuthering Heights.