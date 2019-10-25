Pedro Pascal to play villain Maxwell Lord in Wonder Woman 1984

Toggle Menu
Pedro Pascal will play the role of villain Maxwell Lord in Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984. Apart from Maxwell Lord, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman will also clash with Kristen Wiig's Barbara Ann Minerva, an archaeologist who will transform into The Cheetah.

Wonder Woman 1984 will feature Pedro Pascal in the role of villain Maxwell Lord, director Patty Jenkins has announced.

The filmmaker shared the news on Twitter.

“Well hello Max,” Jenkins tweeted, tagging Pascal in the comic book image of Maxwell Lord.

Apart from Maxwell Lord, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman will also clash with Kristen Wiig’s Barbara Ann Minerva, an archaeologist who will transform into The Cheetah.

As per the comics Maxwell was forever changed by the discovery of his father’s dead body, killed by an apparent suicide. He became an opportunist businessman and decided that for the betterment of humanity, superheroes needed to be eradicated.

Chris Pine is also on board to reprise his role as Steve Trevor.

Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled to be released on June 5, 2020.

