scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Latest news

Pedro Pascal, Karen Gillan, Maria Bakalova and more join Judd Apatow’s pandemic comedy

Judd Apatow's meta-comedy will revolve around a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to finish a film.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | February 10, 2021 6:45:54 pm
Judd Apatow filmJudd Apatow's pandemic-inspired comedy film will stream on Netflix. (Photo: Pedro Pascal/Instagram, Maria Bakalova/Instagram, Karen Gillan/Instagram)

Filmmaker Judd Apatow has roped in a host of actors, including Pedro Pascal, Karen Gillan and Maria Bakalova, for pandemic-inspired comedy movie set at streaming platform Netflix.

Also joining the cast of the movie are Fred Armisen, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key and Peter Serafinowicz.

Apatow’s wife, actor Leslie Mann, and daughter Iris Apatow will also feature in the movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The untitled meta-comedy, which Apatow will direct from a script Pam Brady, will revolve around a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to finish a film.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The filmmaker will also produce the project through his Apatow Productions banner, with longtime collaborator Barry Mendel serving as executive producer.

Apatow is best known for helming films like The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, Funny People, Trainwreck and The King of Staten Island.

He has previously worked with Netflix on dramedy series Love, which he co-created, and a 2017 stand-up special The Return.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

hardik pandya with natasa stankovic
Agastya enjoys “first day at the pool” with Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 10: Latest News

Advertisement
X