Sexuality doesn’t exist for superheroes: Spanish director Pedro Almodovar

Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar has said superhero genre maybe on the rise but these films seem to steer clear of exploring the sexuality of the characters.

The director, whose initial films characterised the sense of sexual and political freedom in the 1980s, achieved international recognition for his black comedy-drama film Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. It was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

His 1999 film All About My Mother received Best Foreign Language Film Oscar, while Talk to Her (2002) earned him the award for Best Original Screenplay.

He believes writers are held back from writing stories about the sexuality of superheroes due to “a kind of self-censorship”.

“There are many, many movies about superheroes. And sexuality doesn’t exist for superheroes. They are neutered. There is an unidentified gender, the adventure is what’s important.

“You can find, among independent movies, more of this sexuality. The human being has such sexuality! I get the feeling that in Europe, in Spain, that I have much more freedom than if I worked here,” Almodovar, 69, told Vulture.

He was speaking on the sidelines of Film at Lincoln Center’s 50th-anniversary gala Monday.

Asked what he would do if Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige called on him to direct a sensuous sequence in an upcoming MCU film, Almodovar said he does not see it happening.

“No, no! I don’t think so. It’s too big for me! I like to see what I’m doing, to direct movies the same day. You have to wait too long to see the results (with big movies). I like being able to impose my opinion as a director. I’ve made 21 movies. I’m used to doing it the way I like, not fitting with the Hollywood system,” the director said.

Recently, Avengers: Endgame star Tessa Thompson said she played her MCU character, Valkyrie as bisexual.

In 2017, thousands of Wonder Woman fans signed a petition to make the DC superhero a bisexual in its upcoming sequel.

Gal Gadot will reprise her role as Wonder Woman/ Diana Prince in the follow-up, titled 1984. It is slated to be released next year.