Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Pedro Almodovar pulls out of first English-language film: ‘It has been a very painful decision for me’

Pedro Almodóvar’s brother and business partner confirmed the decision in a social media post on Wednesday.

Pedro AlmodovarDirector Pedro Almodovar poses for photographers at the red carpet ahead of the Goya Film Awards ceremony in Malaga, southern Spain. (Photo: AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)

Oscar-winning director Pedro Almodovar says that he is withdrawing from his first English-language feature A Manual for Cleaning Women, produced by and starring Cate Blanchett.

Almodovar, 72, told entertainment news website Deadline Hollywood that he was unable to handle the commitment.

“It has been a very painful decision for me,” Pedro Almodovar told Deadline Hollywood. “I have dreamt of working with Cate for such a long time. Dirty Films has been so generous with me this whole time and I was blinded by excitement, but unfortunately, I no longer feel able to fully realize this film.”

A new director hasn’t been announced yet by Cate Blanchett’s Dirty Films production company.

“Pedro Almodovar is leaving the A Manual for Cleaning Women project, which will continue forward with Cate Blanchett,” Agustin Almodovar, who helps his sibling run their El Deseo production company, wrote on Twitter.

A Manual for Cleaning Women is an adaptation of the eponymous collection of short stories by American author Lucia Berlin.

Pedro Almodovar won Oscar awards for best foreign language film for All About My Mother (1999) and for best original screenplay for Talk To Her (2002). He made his first short in English, The Human Voice, featuring Tilda Swinton, in 2020.

First published on: 15-09-2022 at 10:27:46 am
