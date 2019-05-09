Pedro Almodovar: I have no hostility towards Netflix

Filmmaker Pedro Almodovar says he has no “hostility” towards any streaming service but he backs the popular opinion that films are best suited for theatres.

In a wide-ranging interview with Variety for his upcoming film Pain and Glory, Almodovar said watching a film in a hall full of strangers is a magical experience.

“I have no hostility toward Netflix or any other platform. But a film that may be up for an award really must be seen and shown on a screen in a cinema.

“Otherwise, it would be almost a contradiction in terms, because films are conceived to be shown on a screen to people who are strangers, who don’t know each other, in the dark. That’s the magic of it all,” Almodovar said.

The 69-year-old director said he watched Alfonso Cuaron’s multiple Oscar-winning film Roma — both at home and in a theatre — and he still prefers the theatrical experience.

“I saw ‘Roma’ both on my own TV screen and on the big screen. When you see it on a TV screen, it makes it so much less interesting as a film.

“What I’m trying to defend is that pleasure, that ecstasy, that euphoria you feel when you see ‘Roma’ on a big screen. All of that is stolen from us if we just end up seeing the film on a TV screen,” Almodovar said.

The filmmaker, however, does not rule out a collaboration with Netflix in future.

But he said it would not be a “Netflix original solely and exclusively for Netflix” as he would miss the “cinema as the venue for my film to be shown”.

“I could see myself in the future making a series — not a series that would be mono-thematic, but perhaps a series made up of different episodes of short stories, almost like short films.

“It would be a way of getting out of that straitjacket of a film that has to be an hour and a half in length, or an episode that has to be a half-hour only,” Almodovar said.