Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man trailer shows broken Thomas Shelby returning for ‘his war’

Netflix has released the official trailer for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, offering the first glimpse into Thomas Shelby’s final chapter.

What’s in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man trailer?

The trailer opens with a weary and broken Tommy, years after the events of Season 6. “Once, I nearly got f***in’ everything,” he says. “But nearly doesn’t count.”

Now living in isolation, Tommy is drawn back into the world he left behind after learning that his son Duke Shelby, played by Barry Keoghan, is leading the Peaky Blinders. Ada Shelby (Sophie Rundle) tells him, Duke is “running the Peaky Blinders like it’s 1919 all over again.”

Rebecca Ferguson’s mysterious new character Kaulo, meanwhile, confronts Tommy with a reminder: “You live in a house haunted by ghosts of people who died because of you.”