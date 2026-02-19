Click for more updates and latest Hollywood News along with Bollywood and Entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the World at The Indian Express.
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man trailer shows broken Thomas Shelby returning for ‘his war’
The trailer for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man shows a withdrawn Tommy Shelby drawn back into the world he left behind, setting up his final chapter amid war and family conflict.
Netflix has released the official trailer for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, offering the first glimpse into Thomas Shelby’s final chapter.
What’s in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man trailer?
The trailer opens with a weary and broken Tommy, years after the events of Season 6. “Once, I nearly got f***in’ everything,” he says. “But nearly doesn’t count.”
Now living in isolation, Tommy is drawn back into the world he left behind after learning that his son Duke Shelby, played by Barry Keoghan, is leading the Peaky Blinders. Ada Shelby (Sophie Rundle) tells him, Duke is “running the Peaky Blinders like it’s 1919 all over again.”
Rebecca Ferguson’s mysterious new character Kaulo, meanwhile, confronts Tommy with a reminder: “You live in a house haunted by ghosts of people who died because of you.”
At the same time, a new political threat emerges in the form of Beckett, a British fascist sympathiser played by Tim Roth. Having withdrawn from the world, Tommy appears reluctant to return, until the possibility that his son may drift toward dangerous alliances forces him to reconsider.
“I’ve heard you decided this wasn’t your war,” Hayden Stagg (Stephen Graham) tells him. “It is now,” Tommy responds.
The trailer also hints at Tommy’s powerful return as he walks back into the Garrison Pub — a place that once symbolised his authority.
Cillian Murphy on Thomas Shelby’s character arc
Reflecting on Tommy’s state of mind, Cillian Murphy said in a statement, “When we meet him, he’s as broken as he has been. He’s just medicating and living in this purgatory that he’s created for himself in this big old house. He’s in this liminal space, not really living, he’s not really dead. He’s ignoring the world, he’s ignoring his family.”
Steven Knight on the film’s central theme
Series creator Steven Knight told Entertainment Weekly that the film’s emotional core lies in the relationship between Tommy and Duke.
“The father and son were the main structures,” he said.
Knight also spoke about introducing Rebecca Ferguson’s character.
“I wanted her to reflect the tradition of powerful female characters and the fact that Peaky has always been a bit supernatural. I wanted the idea of destiny and fate, and is it fate or is it your own choice and free will and all that.”
The changed timeline of the film
He clarified that while the original plan was for the story to end with the first siren of World War II, the film is now set a few years later, in 1940, when the war is already underway.
“That was my original idea when I first started writing episode 1 of series 1,” he said.
Knight also explained why the story concludes with a film rather than another season.
“The plan was always to do series 6, series 7, and then the movie. But the pandemic happened, so we didn’t do 7. So rather than delay, we went straight to the film. But it was always the plan to finish with a feature film. It’s a good way to end it.”
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man will release in select theatres on March 6 before streaming on Netflix from March 20.
