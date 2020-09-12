Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow shares emotional post on his birth anniversary

Paul Walker played the role of Brian O'Conner in Fast & Furious films. (Photo: Meadow Walker/Instagram)

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker has shared an emotional post about her late father on his 47th birth anniversary. Sharing a photo of herself as a baby with Walker, Meadow shared on Instagram, “The moment I realized we are twins. happy birthday to the most beautiful soul.”

Walker was best known for Universal’s blockbuster action-thriller franchise of films called Fast and Furious. Walker played the role of Brian O’Conner, one of the three main protagonists of the franchise.

Walker died at the age of 40 in a car accident during the filming of Furious 7 sending a wave of shock and grief across Hollywood. Directed by James Wan, Furious 7 released in 2015.

Universal, the film studio behind Fast & Furious, released a documentary titled I Am Paul Walker, which chronicled his life and career.

