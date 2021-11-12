‘Continue to never age’: Mark Ruffalo, Ryan Reynolds, Seth Rogen react as Paul Rudd is People’s sexiest man alive

Paul Rudd was declared this year’s Sexiest Man Alive of the Year by the People magazine. Rudd joins a list that includes Idris Elba, Chris Hemsworth, John Legend, Michael B. Jordan among others.

His Marvel co-stars like Mark Ruffalo, Ryan Reynolds and other celebrities have reacted to the news.

Ruffalo, who plays the role of Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, said on Twitter: “Is that Paul Rudd… #SexiestManAlive?! I knew this day would come. Congrats, man. I hope you continue to never age so you can continue to hold this title.”

Ryan Reynolds joked about the announcement on one of his Instagram stories. He shared the cover photo of People magazine and wrote, “That’s my right arm he’s lying on.” In the cover photo, Rudd is lying down and using his arms as support beneath his head.

Seth Rogen quote-tweeted the tweet and wrote, “No arguments here.”

Josh Gad, known for roles like Olaf in Frozen movies, quipped: “If I had to lose out to someone, I’m happy it’s Paul.”

Drew Barrymore commented on People’s Instagram post about the announcement. Her comment read, “Great choice in Paul Rudd.”

Rudd is best known for playing the role of Scott Lang or Ant-Man in MCU movies. He will reprise the role in the third Ant-Man movie, called Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Helmed by returning director Peyton Reed, it will release on July 28, 2023.