Paul Rudd’s character in Ghostbusters 2020 extraordinarily funny, says Ivan Reitman

Director of original Ghostbusters movie, Ivan Reitman, has shared new details of Marvel star Paul Rudd’s character in the upcoming sequel in the franchise.

Ivan, who directed Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbusters II (1989), said the actor is “extraordinarily funny” in the movie.

“Well, he’s a seismologist who’s come to this small town because they’ve been having mysterious earthquakes. He’s also teaching summer school there and he’s extraordinarily funny,” Ivan told ET Online.

Ivan’s son Jason Reitman is directing Ghostbuster 2020

The movie also features Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace, who will act as the central familial trio.

Ghostbusters 2020 will be released on July 10, 2020.