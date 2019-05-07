Paul Giamatti boards assassin thriller Gunpowder Milkshake

Actor Paul Giamatti has joined the cast of assassin thriller Gunpowder Milkshake.

The 51-year-old actor, best known for starring in films such as The Illusionist, Shoot ‘Em Up and San Andreas, joins Karen Gillan (Avengers: Endgame), Black Panther’s Angela Bassett and Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey in the cast.

Spanning multiple generations, the assassin thriller will be directed by Aharon Keshales and Navot Papushado, the duo behind the dark Israeli breakout Big Bad Wolves.

It will reportedly revolve around a mother-daughter assassin duo, played by Gillan and Headey. Bassett will portray Anna May, one of the unassuming leaders of a massive armoury.

The details of Giamatti’s character has been kept under wraps.

Keshales and Navot Papushado will share writing credits with Ehud Lavski.

The film will be produced by Studiocanal along with Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman of The Picture Company.