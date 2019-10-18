Paul Dano to play Riddler in The Batman

Actor Paul Dano will be playing Riddler in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, as per Hollywood Reporter. The film stars Robert Pattinson in the lead role with Zoe Kravtiz playing Catwoman and Jeffrey Wright playing Commissioner Gordon. Jim Carrey played Riddler in 1995’s Batman Forever.

It was earlier speculated that Jonah Hill will play the antagonist in the film but that deal fell through.

Paul Dano has earlier received appreciation for his work in films like Little Miss Sunshine, There Will Be Blood, 12 Years a Slave, Okja among others.

Earlier, Robert Pattinson spoke to Variety about The Batman and said, “I really like Matt Revees. It (the upcoming Batman film) is something from the comics that hasn’t been explored yet. It’s kind of crazy shoes to fill. It’s interesting the different directions you can take with it, I was obsessed when I was a kid. It’s going to be very very daunting (to portray the character).”

Matt Reeves took on the direction of the Batman film after Ben Affleck left the project. He was earlier supposed to play the caped crusader as well as direct the film.

The Batman is slated for June 2021 release.