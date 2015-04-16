Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Patty Jenkins to direct ‘Wonder Woman’

Patty Jenkins has closed a deal to take the reins on the female superhero film.

By: Press Trust of India | Los Angeles | Published: April 16, 2015 4:45:13 pm
Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman Filmmaker Patty Jenkins has signed on to direct the upcoming “Wonder Woman” movie just two days after it was announced Michelle MacLaren had quit the project.
Filmmaker Patty Jenkins has signed on to direct the upcoming “Wonder Woman” movie just two days after it was announced Michelle MacLaren had quit the project.

Warner Bros bosses confirmed news of MacLaren’s departure, revealing the two parties had decided not to move forward with “plans to develop and direct “Wonder Woman” together”, according to The Hollywood Reporter. And studios executives didn’t waste time finding a replacement for the “Breaking Bad” director.

Jenkins has closed a deal to take the reins on the female superhero film.

Jenkins made her film directing debut with Charlize Theron’s 2003 drama “Monster”, and also has a number of credits on the small screen, including “The Killing”, “Entourage” and “Arrested Development”. She was initially tapped to direct “Thor 2”, and become the first female director to take charge of a Marvel movie. Now Jenkins is set to become the first female director for the studio’s rival DC Comics.

“Wonder Woman”, featuring Gal Gadot as the comic book heroine, is scheduled for a release in 2017.

