Patty Jenkins reveals why she did not direct Thor Dark World

Filmmaker Patty Jenkins has revealed the reason she did not direct the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Thor: Dark World.

The film, directed by Alan Taylor, was a box office success but got mixed reviews. It is the worst-reviewed MCU film to date with a 66 per cent score at Rotten Tomatoes.

Patty Jenkins eventually boarded the DC train and went on to direct Wonder Woman to highly positive critical reception and commercial success. She has also helmed the sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, which was scheduled to release in June but has been delayed to August 14, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While speaking to Vanity Fair, Patty said, “I did not believe that I could make a good movie out of the script that they were planning on doing. I think it would have been a huge deal—it would have looked like it was my fault. It would’ve looked like, ‘Oh my God, this woman directed it and she missed all these things.’ That was the one time in my career where I really felt like, ‘Do this with [another director] and it’s not going to be a big deal. And maybe they’ll understand it and love it more than I do.’”

She added, “You can’t do movies you don’t believe in. The only reason to do it would be to prove to people that I could. But it wouldn’t have proved anything if I didn’t succeed. I don’t think that I would have gotten another chance. And so, I’m super grateful.”

Patty Jenkins says she still has to say nothing but positive things about Marvel because they gave her the chance when it was not fashionable to do so. She also called Taika Waititi “Thor’s rightful director.” The New Zealander filmmaker helmed Thor: Ragnarok in 2017 and is credited for reinventing the franchise and make the God of Thunder interesting.

