Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga to star in third Annabelle movie

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga in The Conjuring 2.

Actors Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will reprise their roles as Ed and Lorraine Warren in New Lines The Conjuring spin-off, the untitled third Annabelle movie. Wilson and Farmiga starred as the real-life paranormal investigators in 2013’s The Conjuring which set the franchise in motion, and in The Conjuring 2.

The third instalment in the Annabelle series is also the sixth film in what New Line has called the Conjuring Universe, which has seen its five movies gross over 1.56 billion dollars worldwide, reports people.com.

The Nun, the most recent release, became the highest-grossing film in the franchise, surpassing 359 million dollars worldwide this weekend.

That spinoff focused on the demon nun that came to life in The Conjuring 2 from a painting by Ed Warren and later attacked Lorraine Warren. Annabelle was introduced in The Conjuring as a demon doll in their artefacts room.

The story in the upcoming Annabelle movie centres on the doll awakening the room’s evil, which sets its sights on a new target — the Warrens’ 10-year-old daughter, Judy, to be portrayed by Mckenna Grace. Madison Iseman has also been cast.

Gary Dauberman, who also wrote the script, will be making his directorial debut. James Wan is producing for Atomic Monster and Peter Safran is producing for the Safran Company. Michael Clear and Michelle Morrissey will executive produce the yet untitled Annabelle project which will be released on July 3, 2019.

