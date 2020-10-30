Patrick Wilson attached to make directorial debut with Insidious 5

Patrick Wilson plays the role of Josh Lambert in Insidious movies. (Photo: Blumhouse Productions)

A fifth movie in the Insidious franchise is being developed by Blumhouse Productions with star of the series, Patrick Wilson, making his directorial debut with the film. Wilson, who has played the lead role of the haunted Josh Lambert in the last four movies in the supernatural horror movies series, will also star in the upcoming installment.

According to Deadline, Scott Teems has written the script based on a story by franchise co-creator Leigh Whannell. The story picks up a decade after the events of 2018’s Insidious: The Last Key and sees the Lambert’s son Dalton (Ty Simpkins) heading to college.

“I’m honoured and thrilled to be at the helm of the next Insidious installment, which will provide an amazing chance to unpack everything the Lamberts went through a decade ago, as well as deal with the consequences of their choices,” Wilson said in a statement.

The 47-year-old actor, who became a global star following the success of the franchise, said coming on board as the director on the new film is a “full circle” moment for him.

“Directing the movie is both professionally and personally a full circle moment for me, and I am extremely grateful to be entrusted in continuing to tell this frightening and haunting story. Into the further we go…”

Insidious franchise is co-created by Whannell and James Wan. The duo will also serve as producers on the upcoming film along with Jason Blum.

The first film in the series, Insidious released in 2010 followed by 2013 sequel Insidious: Chapter 2. Both the films centred on a young couple whose son becomes possessed by entities from another dimension. Chapter 3, which came out in 2015, takes place before the events of the original series. Insidious: The Last Key is a follow-up to the prequel.

