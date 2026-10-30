Patrick Stewart last role as Professor X in Avengers Doomsday: ‘Forever an actor’

Actor Patrick Stewart died at the age of 86 on Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles, following a brief battle with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy Body Dementia. His final on-screen appearance will be in Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Studios has confirmed in its tribute to the actor.

Stewart will reprise his role as Professor Charles Xavier, also known as Professor X, in Avengers: Doomsday. The film marks his ninth appearance as the character on the big screen. He first played the much-loved leader of the X-Men in the 2000 film X-Men and went on to reprise the role in several films, including Logan.

Marvel Studios confirmed that Avengers: Doomsday will be Stewart’s final on-screen appearance while remembering his contribution to the franchise.

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“Stewart made his debut as Professor X in 2000’s ‘X-Men,’ where he embodied the composure, class, and wisdom of the beloved telepathic mutant and mentor of the X-Men,” the studio said. “For more than 25 years, he brought a gravitas and profundity to the character… He returned to the role once more with 2026’s ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’ his final on-screen appearance.”

‘I’ll always and forever be an actor’

In one of his final interviews, published by TV Insider in July, Stewart spoke about returning as Professor X in Avengers: Doomsday and made it clear that he had no plans to retire from acting.

Speaking about the challenges actors face as they grow older, he said, “As any actor my age will tell you, there are fewer and fewer available roles as we get older. That being said, I still continue to receive interesting offers and I love being challenged by new work. I can’t imagine ever officially retiring. I’ll always and forever be an actor.”

The actor also spoke about the lasting appeal of Star Trek, another franchise that made him a household name. Stewart played Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation, which began in 1987, and went on to reprise the role in films and later television projects.

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He said, “The enduring power of Star Trek and its values continues to reach new generations, and I’ll always cheer on new series and new adaptations of this story. Having fresh voices to tell these new stories is critical, and I’m thrilled any time I get to meet a new member of the Star Trek tribe.”

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Tributes pour in for Patrick Stewart

Following his death, several actors who worked with Stewart paid tribute to him. Hugh Jackman, his X-Men co-star who played Wolverine, shared pictures with the actor and remembered him as both a friend and a mentor.

“We lost one of the greats of stage and screen today. And, in my book, a tremendous friend and man. I learned so much from him. I will miss you, Patrick Stewart, all of my days,” Jackman wrote.

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Ian McKellen, who played Magneto opposite Stewart’s Professor X in the X-Men films, also shared an emotional tribute to his longtime friend. Recalling their friendship, which began when they were young actors with the Royal Shakespeare Company, McKellen described Stewart as a man who “wore his heart on his sleeve” and was someone to rely on, admire and love.

McKellen also recalled advising Stewart against taking up the lead role in Star Trek, fearing that he might get lost in Hollywood and move away from his stage career. Stewart took the risk, and McKellen said audiences were fortunate that he did. He also remembered Stewart’s love for Yorkshire, where he was born and raised.

McKellen officiated Stewart’s marriage to singer-songwriter Sunny Ozell in 2013.

William Shatner, who worked with Stewart in Star Trek: Generations (1994), also remembered the actor.

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“What a heartbreaking week it has been. Sir Patrick Stewart was a friend, a colleague, and a magnificent actor. From the stage to the bridge of the Enterprise, he brought intelligence, grace, and a deep sense of humanity to everything he did. Captain Picard stood for the best of us, and so did the man who played him. I was filled with affection and admiration for him and his work. My heart goes out to Sunny and his family. He will be deeply missed,” he wrote.

Dafne Keen, who played Laura (X-23) alongside Stewart and Jackman in Logan, remembered his kindness and sense of humour.

“He was such a kind, genuine, funny, unique, caring and charming man. I remember his endless jokes, nurturing nature and colourful reading glasses. Every single day spent working by his side was an honour and a privilege I can’t quite believe I had. He was a walking master of his craft, and of life. One of the greatest of our time, on stage and on screen,” she wrote.

The Russo Brothers, directors of Avengers: Doomsday, also paid tribute to the actor.

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“We’ve been lucky enough to work with some of our childhood heroes. And Sir Patrick Stewart will always be one of them. A legendary actor with an unmistakeable presence, and an unmatched integrity. Thank you for entertaining all of us, sir. And for teaching us humanity, both on and off the screen,” they said.

Marvel Studios also remembered Stewart as “a singular talent, a generous collaborator, and a true gentleman”, adding that he brought Professor Charles Xavier to life with “extraordinary grace, intelligence, and humanity”.

Avengers: Doomsday, which features Stewart’s final on-screen appearance, is set to release in India on December 17, a day ahead of its worldwide release on December 18.

About Patrick Stewart

While audiences across the world came to know Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek and Professor Charles Xavier in X-Men, his acting journey began on stage.

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Born in Mirfield, Yorkshire, England, Stewart developed an interest in acting at a young age. He later studied at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and spent 14 years with the Royal Shakespeare Company, performing in several stage productions.

His big television break came with Star Trek: The Next Generation, which premiered in 1987. Stewart played Captain Jean-Luc Picard for seven seasons and later returned to the role in four films. He also reprised the character in the series Star Trek: Picard.

Over the years, Stewart earned recognition for his work in theatre, television and films. He received two Olivier Awards and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2010 for his services to drama. He also won a Grammy Award in 1996 for his spoken-word recording of Peter and the Wolf.

Patrick Stewart is survived by his wife, singer-songwriter Sunny Ozell, whom he married in 2013, and his two children, Daniel and Sophie, from his first marriage to Sheila Falconer.